The syrian army fired on a "hostile target" in the town of Daraya, west of the capital, Damascus, Syrian state media said late on Tuesday.



The nature of the target was not immediately clear and the report did not say if it had been brought down in the action.

Syrian state media also reported on Tuesday that several people were killed and injured following an explosion near the Lebanese embassy in the capital. There was no immediate confirmation of who carried out the attack. No further details were immediately available.

-Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 November 2019 KSA 06:56 - GMT 03:56