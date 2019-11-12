A top UN official in Lebanon called on Tuesday for the urgent designation of the next prime minister, and for the quick formation of a new cabinet of people known for “competence and integrity.”

Jan Kubis, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, added that such a cabinet would be in a better position to appeal for international support.

“The financial and economic situation is critical, and the government and other authorities cannot wait any longer to start addressing it,” Kubis said in a statement after meeting President Michel Aoun.



Kubis urged authorities to prioritize maintaining monetary and financial stability, including measures to give people confidence and protect their savings amid continued protests in the country.

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on October 29 in response to popular pressure. Protesters continue to call for the resignation of the entire government.

- With Reuters.



