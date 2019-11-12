Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would tell President Donald Trump that the United States has not fulfilled its agreement last month to remove the Kurdish-led forces from a region along Turkey’s border.

It is “impossible to say” that the “terrorists” have withdrawn from the strip of northeast Syria, Erdogan told reporters before a flight to Washington where he is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 November 2019 KSA 11:20 - GMT 08:20