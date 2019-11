A Turkish military patrol shot and injured 9 civilians in northern Syria on Tuesday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The incident occured in the Ayn al-Arab countryside, said the war monitor. Ayn al-Arab is close to Kobani, near the Turkish border, and one of the areas occupied by Turkish forces following Turkey's military operation.

Since an October 22 agreement in Sochi between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, Turkish forces have conducted several joint patrols with Russian soldiers.

“The second joint patrol ... began in the region of Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) to the east of the Euphrates,” the Turkish defense ministry said in a statement. The patrols are aimed at ensuring the withdrawal of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).



Last Update: Tuesday, 12 November 2019 KSA 16:33 - GMT 13:33