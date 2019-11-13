Iraqi activist Mary Mohammad, one of the participants in the protests and famous for helping protesters demanding the ousting of the regime has disappeared, according to reports that are circulating on social media.
Iraqi activists who condemned the kidnapping tweeted that Mary Mohammad disappeared four days ago with no trace of her whereabouts.
Some of the protesters accused pro-Iranian militias of carrying out operations targeting activists and bloggers taking part in the protests in the provinces of central and southern Iraq.
Mohammad is the second female activist who has disappeared since the eruption of protests in early October.
On November 2, Iraqi activist and physician Siba al-Mahdawi was abducted in Baghdad by an unknown group at night when she was returning from Tahrir Square.
The Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) called on the government and security forces to investigate the case.
