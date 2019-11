An armed man shot and critically wounded a protester who was blocking a road in the town of Khaldeh south of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday night, a security source said.

The protester was shot in the head and the shooter was detained for investigation, the source said.

Protesters in Lebanon blocked roads with burning tyres in several parts of the country including the capital Beirut following a broadcast interview with President Michel Aoun in which he urged them to go home.

During his interview, Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a “catastrophe” if they stayed in the streets.

Earlier in the day, banks and schools were shut down across the country as protesters continued to block roads, while dozens of others gathered near the Palace of Justice in central Beirut demanding an independent judiciary.

Several protesters prevented bank employees, as well as judges and lawyers, from entering their places of work nearly a month into protests that erupted due to widespread discontent with politicians seen as inefficient and corrupt.

-with Reuters

Last Update: Wednesday, 13 November 2019 KSA 00:40 - GMT 21:40