Three Palestinians were killed in new Israeli strikes on Tuesday targeting positions of the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza, the health ministry in the enclave said.

The deaths brought the Palestinian death toll for the day to 10, including an Islamic Jihad commander and his wife killed in a targeted Israeli strike in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Israel blamed Ata for recent rocket fire into its territory and said he had been preparing further attacks.

His killing sparked barrages of retaliatory rocket fire into Israel, followed by Israeli air raids.

