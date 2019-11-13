President Donald Trump told reporters that the Syrian ceasefire is holding very well, as he hosted a high-level White House meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.

Trump said that the US relationship with Turkey is good and his administration is speaking to the Kurds, who seem satisfied. Trump said that he and Erdogan would also discuss Russia’s missile system and the countries’ trade deal during their meeting.

Last Update: Wednesday, 13 November 2019 KSA 20:38 - GMT 17:38