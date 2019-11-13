The United States onWednesday said it was “gravely disappointed” with South Sudan’s failure to form a unity government by a November 12 deadline and would “reevaluate” its relationship with the African nation’s government.

“We will work bilaterally and with the international community to take action against all those impeding South Sudan’s peaceprocess,” US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

She added that the United States would also seek “to establish a new paradigm to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan” with others in the region.



