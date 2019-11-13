Rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning after hours of calm, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported, which triggered warning sirens to sound in settlements on the outskirts of Jerusalem and the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh.SHOW MORE
