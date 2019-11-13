Rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning after hours of calm, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported, which triggered warning sirens to sound in settlements on the outskirts of Jerusalem and the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh.

The correspondent stated that Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepted several rockets fired from Gaza over Beit Shemesh and over settlements in southern Israel.



The worst fighting in months began on Tuesday, after Israel killed in Gaza a top commander of the Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian militant group backed by Iran, accusing him of masterminding recent attacks against Israel.



In response, Islamic Jihad militants fired about 200 rockets into Israel throughout the day. Further Israeli air strikes on the militant group's targets in Gaza killed eight more Palestinians.



It appeared that Hamas, the main militant group that rules Gaza, was staying out of the fighting for now. A diplomatic source told Reuters the U.N. Middle East envoy was on his way to Cairo to begin mediation to end the violence.

