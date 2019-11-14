Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad offered terms on Wednesday for an Egyptian-mediated Gaza ceasefire with Israel, saying that if these were not met it could continue cross-border attacks indefinitely.
The terms laid out by Islamic Jihad leader Zeyad al-Nakhala in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV included an end to Israel’s targeted killings of militants and Gaza border protesters as well as measures to ease a blockade on the Palestinian enclave.
