Lebanon’s President Michael Aoun on Thursday said on his official Twitter account that he has hope in the possibility of the formation of a new government in the coming days.



The demands of the protesters will be among the first goals of the incoming government, Aoun said.

“We’re following up on the demands of the protesters and it will be an integral goal of the government which we are working on forming soon,” the first of Aoun’s three tweets said.

Last Update: Thursday, 14 November 2019 KSA 16:29 - GMT 13:29