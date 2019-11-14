US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday urged members of the coalition fighting against ISIS to take extremist detainees back to their countries and step up their funding to help restore infrastructure in Iraq and Syria, parts of which severely damaged by conflict.



Speaking at the opening of a meeting of foreign ministers from the global coalition to defeat ISIS, Pompeo also cited growing concerns about the ISIS threat outside of Iraq and Syria, saying the coalition should focus on West Africa and Sahel.



Pompeo also vowed that the US will keep fighting ISIS, reassuring worried allies convened in Washington.



“The United States will continue to lead the coalition and the world on this essential security effort,” Pompeo said as he opened a day of talks in Washington.

Last Update: Thursday, 14 November 2019 KSA 20:11 - GMT 17:11