Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a US proposal for Ankara to get rid of the Russian S-400 missile defenses it purchased is not right and an infringement of sovereign rights, according to broadcaster NTV.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Erdogan to walk away from the purchase of the S-400 systems, the parts of which began arriving in Turkey in July.

Turkey has so far avoided US sanctions stemming from the purchase. But the US has banned sales of F-35 fighter jets to Ankara and removed it from a multinational program to produce the warplane.



Erdogan told reporters after his meeting with Trump that he saw a much more positive approach to the F-35 issue from Trump.

Last Update: Thursday, 14 November 2019 KSA 16:44 - GMT 13:44