Several major Lebanese politicians have agreed on nominating Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, as the prime minister of a new government, according to an Al Arabiya source.



The agreement took place following a meeting on Friday between outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Lebanon's leading Sunni politician, and senior representatives of Amal and Hezbollah.



Lebanese broadcaster MTV said the government would be a mixture of politicians and technocrats.



(With Reuters)

Last Update: Friday, 15 November 2019 KSA 01:15 - GMT 22:15