Several major Lebanese politicians have agreed on nominating Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, as the prime minister of a new government, according to an Al Arabiya source.
The agreement took place following a meeting on Friday between outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Lebanon's leading Sunni politician, and senior representatives of Amal and Hezbollah.
Lebanese broadcaster MTV said the government would be a mixture of politicians and technocrats.
(With Reuters)
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?