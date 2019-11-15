Israel’s military said Friday it would investigate unexpected civilian casualties in a strike the previous day on an Islamic Jihad target in the Gaza Strip.

“According to the information available to the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) at the time of the strike, no civilians were expected to be harmed,” the army said, after eight members of the same Palestinian family were killed.

