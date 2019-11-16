Sporadic protests erupted in cities across Iran on Saturday, state news agency IRNA said, a day after the government announced a surprise decision to ration and hike the price of petrol.

The demonstrations were “severe” at Sirjan in central Iran as “people attacked a fuel storage warehouse in the city and tried to set fire to it,” the news agency reported.

- Developing

Last Update: Saturday, 16 November 2019 KSA 09:07 - GMT 06:07