A car bomb killed 14 people, nine of them civilians, on Saturday in the Turkish-controlled town of Al-Bab in northern Syria, a war monitor said.

The bomb struck a bus and taxi station in the town, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

It was not immediately clear who had carried out the attack. Turkish state media had reported 10 killed following the incident.

Turkey and its Syrian proxies control several pockets of territory on the Syrian side of the border as a result of successive incursions in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

They have mounted three separate offensives in northern Syria against Kurdish militia in the region, seizing control of area along the Turkish border, including Al-Bab.

Last Update: Saturday, 16 November 2019 KSA 14:02 - GMT 11:02