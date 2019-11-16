If Iran’s “anti-human regime” remains in power, high prices and unemployment will only intensify, the head of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, Maryam Rajavi, said on Friday hailing recent demonstrations protesting the government’s decision to ration and hike the price of petrol.
The economic lifeline are controlled by Khamenei, Rouhani & the billion-dollar thieves working with them. They pillage ppl’s wealth for warmongering, unpatriotic nuclear & missile programs to usurp ppl’s sovereignty. #Iran #IranProtests— Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) November 15, 2019
I call on the young people in #Khuzestan & in other provinces to join the ranks of the protesters. This is the only way to get rid of high prices, poverty, inflation & calamities the mullahs’ regime has inflicted on the Iranian people. #Iran #IranProtests— Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) November 15, 2019
