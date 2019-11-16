If Iran’s “anti-human regime” remains in power, high prices and unemployment will only intensify, the head of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, Maryam Rajavi, said on Friday hailing recent demonstrations protesting the government’s decision to ration and hike the price of petrol.

"By tripling gasoline prices, the mullahs further impoverish the people," Rajavi tweeted.

The economic lifeline are controlled by Khamenei, Rouhani & the billion-dollar thieves working with them. They pillage ppl’s wealth for warmongering, unpatriotic nuclear & missile programs to usurp ppl’s sovereignty. #Iran #IranProtests — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) November 15, 2019

Iran imposed petrol rationing and raised pump prices by at least 50 percent on Friday, saying the move was aimed at helping citizens in need with cash handouts.

However, protests across 25 cities in Iran erutped following the decision, with several protesters blocking main highways in Tehran using their cars, and burning tires while chanting "Death to the dictator."

I call on the young people in #Khuzestan & in other provinces to join the ranks of the protesters. This is the only way to get rid of high prices, poverty, inflation & calamities the mullahs’ regime has inflicted on the Iranian people. #Iran #IranProtests — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) November 15, 2019

Rajavi hailed the protesters in cities like Sirjan, Shiraz and others, calling on the youth to join demonstrators in order to “get rid of high process, poverty, inflation and calamities the mullahs’ regime inflicted on the Iranian people.”

