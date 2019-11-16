Israel’s Iron Dome has intercepted two missiles over the skies of Beersheba city, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported.



Red alert sirens sounded across the southern city early Saturday morning and video footage online showed two missiles being intercepted.



The incident comes just a day after Israel’s army said launched fresh strikes against Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, despite a ceasefire in place since Thursday morning.



Israel’s military said on Friday it was investigating “harm caused to civilians” from an airstrike it carried out in Gaza that Palestinian medics said killed eight members of one family including five children.

Last Update: Saturday, 16 November 2019 KSA 03:39 - GMT 00:39