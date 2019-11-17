Egyptian officials say a roadside bomb has killed at least three members of the security forces in the restive northern Sinai province.

The explosion hit their armored vehicle on Sunday in the town of Sheikh Zuweid. Four other security force members were wounded, including an officer.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula that’s now led by an ISIS affiliate.

Last Update: Sunday, 17 November 2019 KSA 18:25 - GMT 15:25