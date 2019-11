A rocket hit Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses embassies and government buildings, on Sunday but caused no casualties or major damage, two police sources said.

Diplomatic sources said aerial bombardment sirens sounded after a blast, Reuters reported.

Iraqi local media said three mortar shells fell in the vicinity of the Green Zone.

On Sunday, anti-government protesters blocked several roads and bridges in Iraq’s Basra, a go-to tactic for the regime change movement that erupted in early October, Iraqi News Agency reported.

A general strike was also announced by activists for Sunday.

Last Update: Sunday, 17 November 2019 KSA 20:24 - GMT 17:24