Five Syrian citizens were killed, and several others critically injured following air strikes carried out by Russian warplanes on a camp for displaced persons in Syria's Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.

The attack targeted the outskirts of the city of Saraqib. The monitor also stated that Russian warplanes raided several other cities in Idlib.

The Britain-based monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria, says it determines who carries out an airstrike according to flight patterns, as well as aircraft and ammunition involved.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said a November 2 Russian airstrike was the bloodiest such Russian air raid in two months since Moscow announced a truce for the surrounding area on August 31.

Since then, eight other civilians have been killed in Russian airstrikes on different dates in the region, he said.

The Idlib region, which is home to some three million people including many displaced by the eight-year war, is controlled by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces launched a devastating military campaign against Idlib in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and forcing more than 400,000 people to flee their homes.

- With AFP

Last Update: Sunday, 17 November 2019 KSA 13:52 - GMT 10:52