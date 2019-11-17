Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli told state TV on Saturday that security forces will act to restore calm if those protesting against increased gasoline prices “damaged public properties” as anti-government protests spread across Iran.

“Security forces have so far shown restraint and have tolerated the protests. But as the calm and security of people is our priority, they will fulfil their duty to restore calm if attacks on public and individuals’ properties continue,” the minister said.

In a related development, the death toll in Iran from protests over gasoline rationing and price hikes of at least 50 percent has risen to 12 over the past two nights, Al Arabiya sources confirmed.

Several protests erutped across Iranian cities on Saturday, with many protesters blocking main roads with their cars and burning tires while chanting “Death to the dictator.”

Last Update: Sunday, 17 November 2019 KSA 00:39 - GMT 21:39