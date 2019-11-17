Iraqi security and medical officials say a protester has been killed by a direct hit to the head from a tear gas canister amid fresh clashes on a strategic Baghdad bridge.

The officials said 32 others were wounded on Sunday, hours after protesters retook control of half of Ahrar Bridge.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Ahrar Bridge leads to the other side of the Tigris River near the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government.

Security forces had deployed on the other side of the bridge and erected concrete barriers to keep protesters from pushing into the area.

Demonstrators had taken control of these bridges earlier this month but were later repelled when security forces took harsh suppressive measures.

Last Update: Sunday, 17 November 2019 KSA 20:59 - GMT 17:59