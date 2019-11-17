Anti-government protesters blocked on Sunday several roads and bridges in Iraq’s Basra, a go-to tactic for the regime change movement that erupted in early October, Iraqi News Agency reported.

A general strike was also announced by activists for Sunday.

Demonstrators spread to a second bridge in the Iraqi capital on Saturday after security forces retreated from a key area where they had clashed with protesters, AFP correspondents said.

Protesters have occupied Baghdad’s Tahrir (Liberation) Square since October 24, spilling over onto four bridges crossing the river Tigris.

The bridges link east Baghdad to the city’s west, including the Green Zone where the prime minister’s office, parliament and foreign embassies are based.

-With AFP

Last Update: Sunday, 17 November 2019 KSA 09:44 - GMT 06:44