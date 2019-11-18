Iran has breached another limit of its nuclear deal with major powers by accumulating more than 130 tons of heavy water, a moderator used in a type of reactor Iran is developing, a report by the UN nuclear watchdog said on Monday.

“On 16 November 2019, Iran informed the Agency that its stock of heavy water had exceeded 130 metric tons,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report to member states obtained by Reuters.

“On 17 November 2019, the Agency verified that the Heavy Water Production Plant (HWPP) was in operation and that Iran’s stock of heavy water was 131.5 metric tons.”

On November 11, the UN watchdog said it had detected uranium particles at an undeclared site in Iran in its latest report on the country’s nuclear program.

The report from IAEA says: “The agency detected natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the agency.”

Last Update: Monday, 18 November 2019 KSA 18:14 - GMT 15:14