Iran condemned the US’ support for “rioters” in a statement issued late Sunday, after two days of violent protests in the country against a petrol price hike.

The foreign ministry said that it was reacting to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “expression of support... for a group of rioters in some cities of Iran and condemned such support and interventionist remarks.”

Last Update: Monday, 18 November 2019 KSA 09:37 - GMT 06:37