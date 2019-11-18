Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning to announce that the US is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. It’s the latest in a series of Trump administration moves that weaken Palestinian claims to statehood.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?