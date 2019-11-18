Yemen will soon join Iran, Iraq and Lebanon in “confront[ing] Iranian policies” that have led to “chaos and terrorism,” and Yemenis living in areas controlled by Iran-backed Houthi militia will not remain silent, Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said on Monday.
2.Yemen is not far from this uprising in (Iran, Iraq, Lebanon) to confront Iranian policies that produced failure internally, chaos &terrorism externally— معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) November 17, 2019
Yemeni people in areas controlled by the #Houthis_militia will not remain silent and will soon join this uprising
