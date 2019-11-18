Yemen will soon join Iran, Iraq and Lebanon in “confront[ing] Iranian policies” that have led to “chaos and terrorism,” and Yemenis living in areas controlled by Iran-backed Houthi militia will not remain silent, Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said on Monday.

The protests that have erupted in Iran reveal the Iranian regime’s failed attempt to “dominate the region” and are the “inevitable result of the failed policies [it has] pursued,” al-Eryani added.

2.Yemen is not far from this uprising in (Iran, Iraq, Lebanon) to confront Iranian policies that produced failure internally, chaos &terrorism externally

Yemeni people in areas controlled by the #Houthis_militia will not remain silent and will soon join this uprising — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) November 17, 2019

Anti-government protests erupted in over 93 Iranian cities since the country imposed petrol rationing and raised pump prices by at least 50 percent on Friday.

Thirty-six people have died since protests erupted on Friday, according to Radio Farda.

Last Update: Monday, 18 November 2019 KSA 09:30 - GMT 06:30