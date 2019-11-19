Recent protests kicked off by a rise in fuel prices last week have been a security matter and not carried out by the people, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday in remarks published by his official website.

“Friends and enemies should know we have pushed the enemy back in the military, political and security war arena,” he said. “This work of these days has been security work, not from the people.”

As protests in Iran continue into their fifth day, opposition broadcaster Radio Farda put the death toll at at least 90, several activists have put the number as high as 200, while the government has yet to announce an official figure.

Iran imposed petrol rationing and raised pump prices by at least 50 percent on Friday, saying the move was aimed at helping citizens in need with cash handouts.

Anti-government protests have erupted in over 93 Iranian cities since the decision was announced.



Last Update: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 KSA 23:48 - GMT 20:48