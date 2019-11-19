In the latest development surrounding the disappearance of Iraqi female activist Mary Mohammad, who was participating in protests in Iraq, an Al Arabiya correspondent confirmed on Tuesday her release after being kidnapped for 11 days by an unknown group.

Mohammad told Al Arabiya in a phone call that she was in solitary confinement and neither tortured or abused.

She said the purpose of her detention was to make sure that she “did not receive foreign support,” in order to take part in the protests that erupted across Iraq in early October.

The activist did not clarify the identity of her abductors. No group has claimed responsibility.

Mohammad said she was well treated during her confinement, adding that she will not take part in any protests again in Iraq.

The kidnapping of Mary Mohammad was the second against a female activist in Iraq since the protests erupted.

On November 2, Iraqi activist and physician Siba al-Mahdawi was abducted in Baghdad by an unknown group at night when she was returning from Tahrir Square.

Some of the protesters accused pro-Iranian militias of carrying out operations targeting activists and bloggers taking part in the protests in the provinces of central and southern Iraq.

The protesters initially demanded better public services, job creation and anti-corruption before they raised their demands to topple the government after the army and security forces used excessive violence against them. The government has promised to hold those responsible accountable.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 November 2019 KSA 20:56 - GMT 17:56