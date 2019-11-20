Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani claimed victory for the government over unrest and said Iran had passed a “historic test,” referring to the Iranian government’s crackdown on protests in the country, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

“The Iranian people have again succeeded at an historic test and shown that they will not let enemies benefit from the situation, even though they might have complaints about the country’s management,” Rouhani said in remarks carried by the state broadcaster IRIB on its website.

Rouhani also blamed foreigners for the unrest, in which up to 200 protesters have reportedly been killed.

His comments come after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said late Tuesday that the enemy had been “repelled” in Iran, where violent demonstrations over a petrol price hike have killed dozens.

