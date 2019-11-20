Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani claimed victory for the government over unrest and said Iran had passed a “historic test,” referring to the Iranian government’s crackdown on protests in the country, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?