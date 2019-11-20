Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday over US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s support for protesters demonstrating about fuel price hikes, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Iran told the Swiss envoy, who represents US interests in the Islamic Republic because Iran and the US do not have formal diplomatic ties, that the official US statements were an interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

Pompeo reaffirmed on Saturday the US’s support for the Iranian people following countrywide protests that erupted on Friday causing at least 29 deaths following the Iranian government’s decision to hike the price of gas.

Pompeo referenced a tweet he had posted in 2018 in a direct message to Iranians, saying: “The United Stated hears you. The United States supports you. The United States is with you.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 KSA 16:36 - GMT 13:36