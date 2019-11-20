Iranian dual nationals are among those arrested since unrest began last week, sparked by a petrol price hike, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.



Citing security sources, Fars reported that detained German, Turkish and Afghan dual nationals had been trained and funded by foreign services to carry out operations for destroying infrastructure and stirring up civil disobedience.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday blamed foreigners for the unrest, in which up to 200 protesters have reportedly been killed.

His comments come after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said late Tuesday that the enemy had been “repelled” in Iran, where violent demonstrations over a petrol price hike have killed dozens.

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 KSA 15:13 - GMT 12:13