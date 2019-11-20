Iranian dual nationals are among those arrested since unrest began last week, sparked by a petrol price hike, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.
Citing security sources, Fars reported that detained German, Turkish and Afghan dual nationals had been trained and funded by foreign services to carry out operations for destroying infrastructure and stirring up civil disobedience.
