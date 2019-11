Syrian anti-aircraft defenses brought down “hostile targets” over the capital Damascus, state media said on Wednesday.

“Anti-aircraft defenses downed hostile targets south of Damascus,” said the official SANA news agency, without providing further details.

An AFP correspondent in Damascus heard several large explosions.

It comes after Israel’s air defenses intercepted four rockets fired from Syria on Tuesday morning, prompting reported retaliatory missile strikes.

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 KSA 03:30 - GMT 00:30