Two civilians were killed and several injured after Israeli warplanes fired several missiles targeting the outskirts of Syria’s capital Damascus, the official SANA news agency reported on Wednesday.

SANA reported that the shrapnel from one of the Israeli missiles targeted a house in the town of Saasa southwest of Damascus, killing two civilians- a man and a woman- and injuring several others. It added that the injured were hospitalized and are receiving medical care.

Syria’s air defenses were able to destroy most of the missiles fired by Israeli jets over the capital Damascus before they reached their targets, SANA said, quoting a military source.

“At 1.20 am, Israeli military warplanes fired several missiles from over both the Occupied Golan and Marj al-Eyoun in Lebanon targeting the outskirts of Damascus. And Immediately our air defense systems thwarted the attack, intercepted the hostile missiles and downed most of them before they reached their targets,” Sana quoted that military source as saying.

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 KSA 09:09 - GMT 06:09