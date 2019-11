Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that compromises prepared for the region threaten the stability and existence of all.

On the evening before the 76th anniversary of Lebanon’s independence, President Aoun said in his speech that corruption threatens the country’s economy and other institutions.

“I reiterate my call to the demonstrators to know their demands,” he said. He called on the judges to do their duty and fight corruption. “We count on the justice system to curb corruption.”

Last Update: Thursday, 21 November 2019 KSA 21:53 - GMT 18:53