A hardline newspaper affiliated with the office of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei suggested on Wednesday that targeting “strategic military and economy centers” of the US, Israel, France, and Saudi Arabia is an appropriate retaliation for their alleged support of the Iranian protests.

Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief Hossein Shariatmadari was appointed by Khamenei, described the suggested retaliation as a legitimate right for Iran.

“It’s possible to bring them to their knees through imposing heavy financial and military damage,” the newspaper wrote in reference to the aforementioned countries.

“Their sensitive and strategic military and economy centers are easily accessible,” it added without offering details on how the retaliation could occur.

Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran on Wednesday over US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s support for protesters demonstrating about fuel price hikes, the official IRNA news agency reported.



Iran told the Swiss envoy, who represents US interests in the Islamic Republic because Iran and the United States do not have formal diplomatic ties, that the official US statements were an interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

Last Update: Thursday, 21 November 2019 KSA 02:41 - GMT 23:41