Israel’s attorney general indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges on Thursday, raising more uncertainty over who will ultimately lead a country mired in political chaos after two inconclusive elections this year.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced the decision in a statement. The charges included bribery, breach of trust and fraud.



Netanyahu, who has denied wrongdoing in three corruption cases, is under no legal obligation to resign after being charged. He is due to make a statement at 2030 GMT.



Last Update: Thursday, 21 November 2019 KSA 19:40 - GMT 16:40