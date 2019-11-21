Protesters are again expected to hit the streets in Lebanon as President Michel Aoun is due to give a speech the evening before the country’s Independence Day.

Aoun will give a speech at 8:00 p.m. Lebanon time (9:00 p.m. Dubai time), according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

The country remains in political and economic deadlock following former Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation and a looming economic collapse.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Lebanon’s caretaker information minister Jamal al-Jarrah, who is a member of Hariri’s Future bloc, and two former telecommunication ministers could face corruption charges. Their cases have been referred to a special judicial panel on accusations of wasting public funds.

Corruption among the political elite is one of the causes of the nationwide demonstrations which erupted in October.

Protesters blocked the Lebanese parliament from meeting to discuss a controversial amnesty law on Tuesday.



Last Update: Thursday, 21 November 2019 KSA 09:27 - GMT 06:27