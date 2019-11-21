The soldier who shot and killed a protester in Beirut has been charged by a military prosecutor with murder, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency.

Alaa Abou Fakher was shot dead on November 12 – the first casualty from security forces since nationwide anti-government protests began on October 17.

According to the NNA, a colonel who was on the scene with the soldier who is reported to have killed Fakher was also charged Thursday. Both will be referred to a military investigative judge and begin questioning on Monday, the agency added.

Fakher has become known as “the martyr of the revolution,” with murals and posters of him appearing across Lebanon. He was killed in southern Beirut.



Lebanese demonstrators hold a candle light vigil for Alaa Abou Fakher in the capital Beirut on November 13, 2019. (AFP)

