US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Iran’s government of shutting down internet access to cover up “death and tragedy” amid a wave of street protests.

“Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about the tremendous violence taking place within the country,” Trump tweeted.

“They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!” he wrote.

Recent violence was triggered by Iran’s raising the minimum price for gasoline by 50 percent. The internet has been blocked since Saturday.

Iran isn’t saying how many people have been killed, injured or arrested in the unrest. A report by the opposition broadcaster put the death toll at at least 138. Several activists have put the number as high as 200, while the government has yet to announce an official figure.

Last Update: Thursday, 21 November 2019 KSA 22:39 - GMT 19:39