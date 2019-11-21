Turkey’s defense ministry said on Thursday that around 200 Syrians had returned to their homes after its offensive against Kurdish militants last month, with another 300 on the way.

“Close to 200 of our Syrian brothers who had fled the (Kurdish militant) PKK/YPG... have voluntarily and safely returned to their homes and lands,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

Turkey launched a military operation in October, aimed at pushing Kurdish militants out of a wide area east of the Euphrates river and creating a zone to which refugees could return.

The defense ministry said the families had taken refuge in Jarablus, a Syrian town to the west of the Euphrates that was brought under Turkish control during an operation in 2016.

“Within that framework, 70 families consisting of 295 people have taken the road from Jarablus to return to the Tal Abyad area,” the ministry said.

Last Update: Thursday, 21 November 2019 KSA 18:28 - GMT 15:28