A Turkish drone strike killed and injured several civilians in the People’s Protection Units (YPG) Syrian area of Ayn al-Arab, according to local media websites.

The number of casualties was not immediately determined.

Rudaw Media Network, an Iraqi-Kurdish publication, reported on the strike saying that two children were among the injured.

“Due to an attack by Turkish drones on a civilian vehicle, two citizens were killed and several were injured,” the website’s correspondent reported.

Videos and pictures of the injured lying on medical beds were posted on Twitter by Mohammed Hassan, a journalist and producer in northern Syria, as he describes himself in his Twitter biography.

One video Hassan posted shows graphic scenes of two burnt bodies. Al Arabiya English could not independently confirm the accuracy of the video.

