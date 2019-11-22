European officials’ recent statements about the anti-government protests in Iran are an “interference in Iran’s internal affairs,” foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, adding that Europe should instead concentrate on its own problems, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?