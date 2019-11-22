The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran’s information minister, Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, a pressure tactic after Tehran shut down internet access to help stifle protests against fuel price hikes.
The US Treasury announced the sanctions move on its website. “Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi is a key player in the regime’s censorship and surveillance campaign, which intensified in the wake of anti-regime protests,” the US Treasury said.
Treasury designates Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology in view of the regime’s repressive internet censorship. https://t.co/i7JKF9uTTT— Treasury Department (@USTreasury) November 22, 2019
The U.S. is sanctioning the Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Mohammad Jahromi, for helping shut down the Iranian internet. We will hold members of the Iranian regime accountable for their violent repression of the Iranian people. #Internet4Iran— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 22, 2019
