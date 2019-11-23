At least 10 people were killed and 20 others injured on Saturday in a car bomb blast in the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad controlled by Turkish forces, Syrian state media reported.

The reports stated that the injured were taken to the city hospital, adding that the death toll could rise due to some who suffered serious injuries.

Areas controlled by regime forces in northern Raqqa in the past few days have witnessed nine similar explosions. The SANA news agency also reported that Turkish forces have waged a “violent attack” on Ayn Eissa in the northern countryside of Raqqa on Saturday.

Last Update: Saturday, 23 November 2019 KSA 11:51 - GMT 08:51