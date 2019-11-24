Authorities in Iran have been accused of stealing bodies from morgues and spiriting away injured patients from hospitals in order to downplay the scale of the crackdown on recent protests, a UK newspaper reported on Saturday.
Exiled Iranian opposition group Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) claims the regime is secretly disposing of bodies from morgues, reported The Telegraph.
According to the report, one of the first to be injured when the protests broke out was Mehdi Nekouee, a 20-year-old law student from the city of Shiraz. He was shot by the Revolutionary Guard but has not been seen since.
His uncle Ahmed told The Telegraph that “he was critical but alive when he arrived at hospital... we have heard nothing since.”
His family now believes that Mehdi, instead of being treated in a hospital, been taken away by the intelligence services.
A nurse at the hospital confirmed that Mehdi had indeed been treated before he was removed, along with several other patients, but she didn't know where to, The Telegraph reported.
Protests began in several areas on November 15 after the government announced gasoline price hikes of at least 50 percent and imposed rationing. The unrest, which turned violent, spread to at least 100 towns and cities as demonstrators demanded senior officials step down.
