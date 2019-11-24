Iraqi F-16 warplanes launched an air strike on Sunday that destroyed an ISIS hideout in the Saladin Governorate north of Baghdad. According to reports from the Iraqi Security Media Cell, the terrorist members inside were killed in the attack.SHOW MORE
